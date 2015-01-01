Li-Cor Logo on 393939

In-Cell Western Assays for Rapid Protein Detection

A high-throughput immunoassay tags proteins in their natural cellular environment.

The In-Cell WesternTM (ICW) Assay is a quantitative immunofluorescence assay that combines Western blotting with high-throughput ELISA. Using this technique, researchers measure protein levels in cells grown in microplates in less time than it takes to run a Western blot. The ICW Assay does not require researchers to create cell lysates or run samples on a gel, which saves time and preserves the proteins’ cellular context. Scientists use the ICW Assay in a variety of ways, such as for analyzing protein phosphorylation, viral titer, RNAi efficacy, gene expression, and apoptosis.

Download this handbook from LI-COR Biosciences to learn how to develop In-Cell Western Assays, from start to finish.

  • Cell culture
  • Antibody selection
  • Signal normalization
  • Fixation, permeabilization, and buffers
  • Cell staining

