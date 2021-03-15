The Scientist Logo_white
Improved Mutation Detection with Targeted Sequencing

Researchers perform ultra-deep targeted sequencing to identify SARS-CoV-2 variants.


The Next Generation Sequencing of positive SARS-CoV-2 samples enables the surveillance of genomic changes critical to human health. However, low virus concentrations and background from host DNA in patient samples present challenges to detection sensitivity. To circumvent these difficulties, scientists use a target capture method that isolates virus-specific sequences from mixed genomic samples and applies unique molecular barcodes, which increases specificity and reduces error in viral NGS applications.

Watch this webinar from Twist Bioscience and Dr. Stephan Ossowski from the University of Tübingen to learn how researchers detect novel mutations in SARS-CoV-2 with the Twist SARS-CoV-2 panel for targeted sequencing.

