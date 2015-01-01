Gene Fragments for Optimal Cell-Free Protein Expression

A promising tool for accelerating synthetic and molecular biology

Synthetic biologists continuously design and engineer DNA sequences and test the resulting proteins for valuable and improved function. Cell-free protein expression has the potential to accelerate this cycle, as it only requires a DNA template encoding the target protein and a solution containing components to drive transcription and translation. For rapid and efficient protein purification, researchers use custom synthesized gene fragments as templates, removing the need for cloning.

Download this application note from Twist Bioscience to learn how Twist Gene Fragments work in cell-free expression systems.