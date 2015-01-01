Protein Biomarker Research Solutions

Immunoassays have been a staple within life science research laboratories since the 1960s. While originally hampered by relatively low throughput capabilities, scientists have developed novel technologies that enable multiplexing. Today, immunoassays can probe hundreds of analytes per run. The ability to multiplex has made a difference for researchers across a range of fields. The innovations made in recent years give immunoassays the sensitivity, specificity, customizability, and throughput to accommodate most research aims.

